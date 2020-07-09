Zendaya Secretly Filmed a Movie with John David Washington amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The cat's out of the bag.

According to a report from Deadline, Zendaya secretly filmed a brand new movie from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, titled Malcolm & Marie, that shot quietly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also starring John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), the publication reports that the upcoming project has already finished production. Filming took place between June 17 and July 2 at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious ranch in California. All filming was reportedly done with various acting and directing guilds' guidelines and coronavirus safety protocols in place.

While the flick's plot continues to remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the movie has some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing.

Shortly after news of the production broke, Zendaya, 23, shared a steamy still from the film to her social media accounts, captioning the posts with the movie's title.

The black and white shot features Washington, 35, in an unbuttoned white shirt with his tie undone as Zendaya, 23, leans over him with their lips mere inches apart.

The rush to make the film reportedly began shortly after Levinson was informed that Euphoria's second season was shutting down production in mid-March due to the pandemic.

According to the report, Zendaya phoned the director to see if he could write and direct a movie during the shutdown, and within six days he had the general structure of the film ready to go.

Levinson and his wife Ashley, who he works with regularly as his production partner, agreed to bankroll the project during the initial planning and production phases, along with his producer Kevin Turen and the film's two leads.

The cast and crew wore masks and practiced social distancing while they filmed, also abiding by strict hygiene standards as the crew was given extra time to sanitize the sets.

The actors also provided their own costumes and all of the catered food that's normally available on film sets had to be individually wrapped, allowing for less person-to-person contact.