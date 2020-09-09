Zendaya Says She’s ‘Honored’ to Be Vivica A. Fox’s Choice to Star in Kill Bill Vol. 3

Vivica A. Fox previously named Zendaya as the actress she wants to play her daughter in a potential Kill Bill sequel

While it might not actually happen, Zendaya was "flattered" Vivica A. Fox picked her to play her daughter in a future Kill Bill Vol. 3.

Fox made the comments earlier this summer, saying she's not sure a sequel is happening but she had a feeling that "hopefully [writer/director Quentin Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit," she told NME.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox went on to name Zendaya as her dream casting for the role, and the actress is "honored" Fox picked her.

“I saw that [and] I was quite honored that she would say that,” Zendaya, 24, told Empire magazine. “Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it.”

Fox, 55, played Vernita Green, an assassin who tries to kill Uma Thurman’s The Bride only to die at her hands instead, leaving behind a young daughter who watched it happen.

This all happens in the opening scene of the first movie, with Thurman's Bride then telling the little girl, "It’s not my intention to do this in front of you. For that, I’m sorry. You can take my word for it, your mother had it coming. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting."

Image zoom Vivica A. Fox in Kill Bill: Volume 1 A Band Apart/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

That seemingly hints at a future storyline, and Fox said she is hoping Tarantino will take it and run with Zendaya alongside Thurman.

"How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt and I love her," Fox told NME.

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like, ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox added. “Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

In December 2019, Tarantino spoke about a potential third installment for Kill Bill, telling Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show there was a story in the works.

"I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said. "She was bragging about me and I was bragging about her and it was a lovely night."

Image zoom Uma Thurman in Kill Bill Andrew Cooper/A Band Apart/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

And when Cohen asked about a potential Volume 3, Tarantino admitted that he had finally come up with a good idea for it.

"I do have an idea of what I would do with it," he said. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what’s happened to the Bride since then and what I would want to do. I wouldn’t want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."