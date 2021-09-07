Zendaya spoke about why she believes therapy is a "a beautiful thing" for British Vogue’s latest issue

Zendaya Says She Goes to Therapy: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Working on Yourself'

Zendaya in the October issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 10th September.

Zendaya is opening up about her mental health.

The 25-year-old actress and cover star of British Vogue's October issue, spoke about going to therapy and how it's helped her in a wide-ranging interview with the magazine, out Monday.

"Yeah, of course I go to therapy," Zendaya replied when asked about the topic. "I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it's a beautiful thing."

The Euphoria star continued, "You know, there's nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who's not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias."

The Disney Channel alum said that living through the coronavirus pandemic was the "first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f--- is going on?" she told Vogue. "What is this dark cloud that's hovering over me and I don't know how to get rid of it, you know?"

In a candid example, Zendaya said that she and her therapist also discuss finances. The actress recalled taking a trip to Greece two years ago, but asking her assistant to pay for every expense with her card so she wouldn't worry.

"The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things," she said of managing her money.

"But I'm always like, 'I will always need to work,' " the Spider-Man: No Way Home star added. "Because if I don't work then everything can be gone tomorrow."

Zendaya has spoken openly about her mental health before, citing the high expectations she sets for herself as a root cause of her anxieties.

"I think a lot of it stems from the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do my best and not make a mistake. I definitely don't have it under control yet," she told InStyle in September 2020.

While the actress admitted she doesn't "have the key" to controlling her anxious feelings, she's found "that talking about it is helpful, and that can often mean calling my mom in the middle of the night."