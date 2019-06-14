Zendaya Responds to Fans Mocking the Spider-Man: Far from Home Poster

Zendaya is responding to memes about the Spider-Man: Far from Home poster.

After the IMAX poster for Spider-Man: Far from Home was released earlier this week, social media users began to poke fun at its Photoshop look by creating their own homemade versions of the poster — but Zendaya, who plays Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Marvel movies, did not appear to be a fan.

Responding to one user’s creation on Thursday, the Euphoria star, 22, tweeted a simple “….”

The memes began to crop up this week, as Twitter users put their Photoshop and Microsoft Paint skills to the test while jokingly mocking the IMAX poster, which many people called out for having awkwardly photoshopped in Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson‘s characters.

“We had these ICONIC imax posters,” one user wrote, referring to previous posters for Marvel movies including Ant-Man and the Wasp. “What happened with [Far from Home]?”

“It looks like a scrapbook page,” a second person responded.

“Sony’s Spider-Man Far from Home posters just keep getting better wow,” one user captioned their homemade poster, while another wrote cheekily, “The Spider-Man: Far from Home poster creators are at it again.”

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home, which was released in early May, earned 135 million views in its first 24 hours, according to Deadline, making it the biggest digital launch in Sony Pictures Entertainment history.

Spider-Man: Far from Home was the first Marvel film to release its trailer after Avengers: Endgame raked in more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The trailer picks up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, with Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker grieving the death of Tony Stark.

The story revolves around Parker taking a school vacation to Europe where he finds himself agreeing to help Nick Fury, played by Jackson, uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Gyllenhaal, 38, stars as Mysterio.

Also starring in the film are Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei and Michael Keaton.

Spider-Man: Far from Home swings into theaters July 2.