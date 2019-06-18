Spider-Man Fans Think Zendaya's New Red Hair Means That She Plays This Major Comic Book Character

MJ, is that you?

Zendaya sent Spider-Man fans into a frenzy on Monday when she debuted a new red hairstyle at a Spider-Man: Far from Home photo call at the Tower of London and a shared a cryptic quote from the comic books.

The actress, 22, stars as Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from Home, which will be released next month. At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michelle reveals that her close friends call her “MJ.”

Though Michelle and Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker were not love interests during the 2017 movie, fans are wondering if Zendaya could be being set up to play a version of Mary Jane “MJ” Watson — Parker’s famously red-headed girlfriend from the comic books, previously played by Kirsten Dunst in the 2002-2007 Spider-Man film series.

Zendaya further fueled fan speculation when she shared an Instagram of her new ‘do on Monday, captioning the post, “Face it, Tiger…”

Spider-Man fans will remember “Face it, tiger… you just hit the jackpot” as the cheeky line Mary Jane says to Parker during their first meeting in the comic books.

Fans were quick to notice Zendaya’s ginger-colored hair, sharing their excitement on social media.

“THAT’S OUR MARY JANE I CAN’T BREATHE ZENDAYA REALLY DID THAT,” one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in, “Zendaya goes full Mary Jane. She is MJ in real life!!”

One fan tweeted: “You truly are the perfect MJ. I’ve been wanting to see you with red hair and now you dyed it red you look so amazing with it.”

Though it’s still unclear how Parker and MJ’s relationship will shake out in the newest Spider-Man, the movie revolves around Parker taking a school vacation to Europe where he finds himself agreeing to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Mysterio.

Also starring in the film are Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders and Marisa Tomei.

Spider-Man: Far from Home swings into theaters July 2.