Zendaya in Talks to Play Ronettes Lead Singer Ronnie Spector in Upcoming Biopic: Reports

Zendaya is reportedly in talks to star as Ronnie Spector in a biopic about the singer's life

Zendaya is making moves after nabbing her first Emmy Award!

The actress, who won her first Emmy for her role in HBO's Euphoria, is in talks to play Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, according to multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Zendaya, 24, did not immediately respond for comment.

The biopic will be based on Ronnie’s autobiography Be My Baby, which the singer wrote with Vince Waldron, according to Variety.

The movie is expected to center mostly on Ronnie’s early career, along with the formation of the Ronettes and their collaboration with Phil Spector’s Philles Records.

The film will see the marriage of Ronnie and Phil, their divorce and the singer’s battle to regain the rights to her own music.

Image zoom Zendaya in Euphoria HBO

Ronnie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Ronettes in 2007. She along with her bandmates, older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley, were known for hits like “Baby, I Love You,” “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up” and “Walking in the Rain,” which won a Grammy Award in 1965.

Zendaya made history with her Emmy Award win, becoming the youngest actress to win for lead actress in a drama series, and the second Black woman to win that category following Viola Davis’ win in 2015.

The actress has a slew of upcoming movies in the works such as Dune with Timothée Chalamet and Malcolm & Marie. She is also gearing up for the second season of Euphoria.