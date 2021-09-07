Zendaya told British Vogue she's "trying" and "learning every day" to become a filmmaker

Zendaya Hopes to Become a Director: 'The Leads of My Films Will Always Be Black Women'

Zendaya in the October issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 10th September.

After spending a decade in front of the camera, Zendaya is ready to move to the director's chair.

The actress, 25, told British Vogue in a cover story for the magazine's October issue that she's hoping to expand her career in the film industry and move into directing next.

Calling art "a huge catalyst for change," Zendaya said she hopes to champion diversity in Hollywood.

"If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be Black women," she said.

While Zendaya is gearing up to star in Dune and is currently filming Season 2 of her HBO hit series Euphoria, she's sure to make the most out of her time on set. The actress prefers to sit by the monitors and learn about storyboarding shots while at work.

"I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f------ become a director, man. I'm trying, I'm learning every day, I really am," she said. "There's so much I want to do."

Zendaya's Euphoria director, Sam Levinson, is confident that the actress will make a seamless transition into directing one day. He told Vogue he predicts she'll be "an astonishing filmmaker."

While she's yet to test out her directing chops, Zendaya has produced multiple projects, including her Netflix film Malcolm & Marie, two episodes of Euphoria and multiple episodes of her Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover.

In a February interview with The New York Times, Zendaya touched on her aspirations to direct, telling the paper she would "love to be able to be a filmmaker" and that she was learning the ropes from Levinson.

"Sam [Levinson] is always like, I give you a year until you're directing something, and I'm like, all right, well, that means you got a year to teach me," she said. "So I don't know what that looks like personally, but I really enjoyed being a producer."