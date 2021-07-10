Zendaya said she and her Spider-Man: No Way Home cast mates made sure to "enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience" while making the third movie

Zendaya Says It's 'Pretty Special to Have Grown Up' with Tom Holland and Spider-Man Costars

Zendaya is thankful for the bonds she's made with her Spider-Man costars over the years.

The Emmy-winning actress, 24, told E!'s Daily Pop this week that she is "grateful" for starring in the Marvel superhero reboot series, especially because of the friendships she built with her costars.

Zendaya first portrayed MJ in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, reprising the role in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, out in December.

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," she told Daily Pop about making the third entry. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."

Zendaya added that it was "bittersweet" making No Way Home since they "don't know if we're gonna do another one."

The rest of the cast of high school characters in the Spider-Man films includes Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice, to name a few.

Earlier this month, Zendaya and Holland, 25, were spotted sharing a steamy kiss inside a car, in photos obtained by Page Six. (Reps for both actors did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.)

A source had previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the source at the time. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Another source added then, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

However, Zendaya seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! 😂😭🤣 hbu @TomHolland1996???"