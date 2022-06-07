Zendaya chats with Andrew Garfield about their time together on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home in an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series

Zendaya Admits She Forgot Andrew Garfield Was British on the Set of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield's American accent is so convincing even Zendaya temporarily forgot he was British.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars recently sat down for a chat as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, where Zendaya, 25, told Garfield, 38, "When we were on set for Spider-Man, I kept forgetting that you were English because you spoke in your American accent the whole time. And I was like, 'Oh s---.' "

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With an accent for me, I just don't want to confuse my body and I don't want to confuse someone else's system. It's just simpler," the Academy Award nominee responded.

Of the scene in which Garfield's version of Peter Parker saves Zendaya's MJ — the love interest of Tom Holland's Peter — as she falls in the final act, Garfield said, "I love the idea that maybe Tom's Peter would've suffered the same fate as Andrew's Peter if Andrew hadn't have somehow come into that universe and learned from the mistakes of the past — and made sure that my younger brother and his love didn't have the same fate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Actors on Actors Variety Cover Andrew Garfield & Zendaya Andrew Garfield and Zendaya for Variety | Credit: Alexi Lubomirski for Variety

The moment when Garfield's Spider-Man sets Zendaya's MJ safely down on her feet is arguably the most emotional beat in No Way Home, with the hero choking back tears at the memory of his lost love Gwen Stacy.

Zendaya said the scene made her "very happy" to read in the script, and noted it was the first sequence she shot with Garfield in the movie.

" 'I met you yesterday. Thanks for catching me. You have to cry. Sorry,' " the Emmy winner joked.

Added Garfield, "It was pretty intense. And then suddenly we were kind of done."

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya 94th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Andrew Garfield and Zendaya | Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

MJ's falling scene intentionally mirrors the one from the climax of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which Emma Stone's Gwen falls to her death off a bridge when Spider-Man can't get to her. In the new film, however, Garfield's Spider-Man is able to save MJ in time.

For Garfield, the scene was even one of the big parts of what "sold" him on his decision to participate in No Way Home, he previously told Variety.

"Making sure that [Holland's Spider-Man] didn't have the same fate, there's something cosmically beautiful about that," he said. "It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen."