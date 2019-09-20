Zendaya Returned to Her Hometown to Surprise Students and Donate School Supplies

Zendaya is giving back!

On Thursday, the 23-year-old actress surprised students at the Global Family Elementary School in her hometown of Oakland, California. The Euphoria star arrived with free school supplies for the students in partnership with Yoobi, which donates supplies to classrooms and students across the country for every product they sell.

“Thank you @yoobi for helping me surprise every student at a very special school in my hometown of Oakland with school supplies to start the school year off right!” Zendaya captioned a sweet Instagram Story selfie of herself with a group of the kids.

The day was also documented on Yoobi’s Instagram page.

“Hey it’s Zendaya here,” the actress says in a video shared to Yoobi’s Instagram Story. “I’m in my hometown in Oakland and we are at an amazing school and we’re about to surprise all the kids with school supplies. They’re in there, they don’t know I’m here yet.”

In the next clip, Zendaya runs into the auditorium full of unsuspecting students who begin cheering as soon as they notice the star. The Spider-Man: Far from Home actress gave high-fives as she made her way to the front of the room to give a speech.

In her speech, Zendaya said that, when she grows up, she “want[s] to be someone who is kind, someone who always inspires and gives back.”

The Disney Channel alum then headed into the classrooms, where she handed out supplies including erasers, glue sticks and crayons.

It’s been a busy year for Zendaya, who starred in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and earned critical praise for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The actress also recently landed a spot on PEOPLE’s 2019 Best Dressed List in honor of her bold fashion choices, which include everything from structured pantsuits to a glamorous Cinderella-inspired ballgown at the 2019 Met Gala.

“When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try,” her stylist Law Roach recently told PEOPLE. “After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time.”