Zendaya is heading to the tennis court!

The Euphoria actress, 26, is set to star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, Challengers, and according to the director, Zendaya prepared for the role so intensely that she became quite the ace.

"I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her double. She's so good, " Guadagnino, 51, told Variety, calling the two-time Emmy Award winner "wonderful."

The director described Challengers as a "sexy comedy."

Zendaya stars as Tashi, the wife and coach of Mike Faist's character who is a tennis pro in the middle of a losing streak and is going up against Tashi's ex in his next match.

Zendaya's upcoming projects also include Dune: Part Two and she is also expected to make a return in Euphoria's third season.

She opened up about her Emmy-winning role in an Instagram post in February, writing: "I think it's important that we have characters that are flawed. And remember that we are not the worst mistake we've ever made. And that redemption is possible."

She added about her character, Rue: "I think that if people can go with her through that, and get to the end, and still have hope for her future, and watch her make the changes and steps to heal and humanize her through her sobriety journey and her addiction, then maybe they can extend that to people in real life."