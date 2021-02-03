Zendaya Says She and Timothée Chalamet Had Dance Parties in Her Room While Making Dune

Zendaya has fond memories of making Dune with Timothée Chalamet.

The pair star opposite one another in the upcoming fantasy epic, and Zendaya, 24, said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday that one of her "favorite" memories during production was having fun between takes with Chalamet, 25.

"He's become one of my closest friends, and he is lovely and so talented," she said. "I think my favorite part was when we would have these, like, dance parties in my room, where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we'd just start dancing."

Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista and — Colbert's guess for the best dancer at the cast dance parties — Javier Bardem, 51. "Listen, he peeked in and he was grooving. I was like, 'Okay, Javier!' " recalled Zendaya. "He had the moves. I was very impressed."

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

To celebrate Zendaya's 24th birthday in September, Chalamet shared a sweet message to her on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey," he wrote at the time. "Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend."