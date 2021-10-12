Zendaya Calls Tom Holland 'Very Charismatic' in Sweet Comments About Her Rumored Beau

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," Zendaya said of Tom Holland

Zendaya is gushing about Tom Holland.

The Euphoria star couldn't help but say sweet things about her rumored boyfriend during an interview with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown for the magazine's annual Best Dressed issue and podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," Zendaya said of Holland when asked about her Spider-Man costar.

She then went on to share why she thinks highly of Holland as an actor, telling Brown: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go."

"To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist," Zendaya shared with the magazine.

Zendaya also said that she developed a greater admiration for Holland while watching him on the set of their first Marvel film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right," Zendaya told Brown.

"I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that," Zendaya said.

Zendaya and Holland's third Spider-Man movie together, No Way Home, opens on Dec. 17.

Opening up further about Holland, Zendaya later raved during the interview that he's a "fun time."

"Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British," she joked to Brown.

Zendaya's kind words about Holland come after he wished her a happy birthday with a cute birthday tribute last month.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," Holland wrote alongside a cozy mirror selfie of the two still in their Marvel costumes.

"Calling now♥️," Zendaya replied just a few hours later, as seen by Comments by Celebs.