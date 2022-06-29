Zendaya tells Vogue Italy that many of her fans are "really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private"

Zendaya Says Even Her 'Hardcore' Fans Are 'Respectful of My Boundaries': They Know 'I'm Human'

Zendaya is opening up about her love for her fans — and their respect for her personal life.

In her cover interview for Vogue Italy's July issue, the 25-year-old actress said many of her fans "have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career and with that, many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world."

"They're really understanding that I'm human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them," Zendaya added. "They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."

The Euphoria star noted that while she's still "able to maintain a little bit of anonymity," it's nothing compared to her "pretty normal life" of the past. "Recently, I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis," she shared.

"Of course it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I've been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young," Zendaya told the magazine. "So thankfully I've had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn't just completely an overnight change."

"I'm always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end, because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I'm doing, and that means a lot to me," she added.

Last year, the actress took part in an interview for GQ's Men of the Year issue alongside boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland, where they got candid about navigating relationships while in the public eye.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland, 26, told the outlet.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Speaking to fellow actor and Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield for the cover of Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Zendaya recently revealed the "boundaries"-related reason she mainly chooses acting over music, aside from the occasional soundtrack cut.

"I don't know if I could ever be a pop star," she said. "It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like."