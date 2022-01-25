Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted on a couple's trip while visiting his family's London home

Zendaya and Tom Holland Take a Walk While Visiting His Family in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their love overseas!

The couple, both 25, were spotted spending time with Holland's family in London over the weekend. Zendaya and Holland were photographed walking side-by-side near Holland's family home.

The Euphoria actress dressed casually in a fleece quarter-zip, navy sweats and Nike sneakers, while her boyfriend wore a maroon crewneck sweatshirt, light wash jeans and sneakers. Holland finished his look off with a gray beanie.

Holland held his phone in one hand and a mug in the other while Zendaya wrapped her arm around his waist as they walked together.

A source told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland — who recently costarred in Spider-Man: No Way Home — were romantically involved. Last year, the pair fueled dating rumors after they were photographed kissing inside a car.

J.B. Smoove, who stars as Mr. Dell in the new Spider-Man movies, told Entertainment Tonight in November that his costars make the "most adorable" pair.

"I love those two. I love them so much," Smoove, 55, said of Zendaya and Holland, calling them "the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

While Zendaya and Holland keep their relationship under wraps, they hinted at the challenges that come with dating in the public eye while speaking to GQ in November.

Holland told the outlet, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Zendaya explained to GQ that the experience of having her personal life revealed to the public "was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive."