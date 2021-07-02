Zendaya and Tom Holland Share a Passionate Kiss in a Car Years After Denying Romance

Tom Holland and Zendaya are adding to the summer heat wave!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car Thursday in photos obtained by Page Six.

Other photos taken showed the pair out and about together, with Zendaya, 24, in a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Holland, 25, kept it casual in a white T-shirt and blue flannel overshirt, over a pair of drawstring pants.

Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, was also seen spending time with the pair that day.

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Added another source, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

Zendaya seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

In August of that year, the Euphoria actress told Variety she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

In a recent cover story for British GQ, Holland said talking to Zendaya about fame "helped [him] a lot," in the sense that he "used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--- to fans" unintentionally. According to the Cherry actor, Zendaya "totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."

He also touched on speculation about his romantic life — particularly how it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in the spotlight.

"It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world," he said. "It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."

This is not the first (or even second!) time a Spider-Man franchise has yielded real-life romance. Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire began dating while shooting 2002's Spider-Man, but ended their relationship before shooting 2007's Spider-Man 3.