Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance 'Really Built on Close Friendship,' Says Celeb Astrologer

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly deep dives into the astrological web that pulls the two Spider-Man stars together in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Zendaya and Tom Holland regularly serve "big prom energy" as they continue their reign as Gen Z's hottest couple.

The two actors, both 25, have had fans buzzing since debuting their electric onscreen chemistry in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. That same year, a source told PEOPLE that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved. In 2021, the pair fueled dating rumors after they were photographed kissing inside a car. Now they've become one of Hollywood's most high-profile pairs, but as celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly notes, their bond is rooted in their long-standing friendship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would suspect that in a way this relationship is really built on close friendship," Kelly explains in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation. "It seems this couple is really showing younger generations that growing up, you can have a loving, supportive partnership with your BFF."

zendaya and tom holland Credit: shutterstock

As their star charts point out, Zendaya and Holland's relationship may have always been fated. The Euphoria performer is a Virgo Sun, Taurus Moon and Aquarius Rising, while the Uncharted star is a Gemini Sun. Kelly points out that Virgo and Gemini are both governed by Mercury, the planet of communication, "which indicates how important communication, honesty, transparency, dialogue is for their relationship."

"Zendaya's Mercury is located in the sign of Libra and Tom's Mercury is in Taurus, which are both governed by the planet Venus, which represents love and values," Kelly adds. "In other words, there is this beautiful flow between their likes and dislikes, what they care about, what they don't care about, and how their unique dynamic together supports both their intellectual and romantic interests."

The couple's charts also show that their respective suns are almost exactly 90 degrees apart, with Holland's being a 10-degree Gemini Sun and Zendaya's a nine-degree Virgo Sun. Kelly's translation: "They really, really activate each other."

Tom Holland and Zendaya Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"The Sun represents ego and identity and sense of self, and Virgo — the second Earth Sign of the Zodiac — is defined by its incredible discernment," Kelly says. "It's really good at categorizing and clarifying, and it wants to make practical, logical improvements in all areas of life."

On the flip side, Kelly calls Geminis curious, dynamic and energetically inspired. "In order for them to explore all the things that ignite their passions, they would quite literally need to clone themselves," she continues. "This sign can talk to anyone about anything... and there's nothing that makes them more excited than learning."