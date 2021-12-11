"This is normal," Zendaya said of their height difference, adding: "My mom is taller than my dad"

Zendaya and Tom Holland Address Their Height Difference: 'I Never Thought of It as a Thing'

Tom Holland and Zendaya aren't bothered by their height difference.

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home — in which Holland and Zendaya star as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, respectively — at the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Friday, host Jessica Shaw mentioned an on-screen kiss between the two and noted that audiences have noticed that Zendaya is taller.

"Not that much taller," Holland, 25, insisted. "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.' "

Shaw replied, "What I'm saying is I'm always fascinated by — because it's such a misogynistic thing that like, 'Oh my God, the woman [is taller],' and it is so problematic."

Holland added that "it's a stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue.

"This is normal, too," Zendaya, 25, added. "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

zendaya, tom holland Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Holland explained that many of the actresses auditioning for the role of MJ were actually taller than him.

"I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests... You'd have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me," Holland shared. "I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was."

"To be fair, I am quite short," he continued. "So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

Of their on-screen kiss, Zendaya added, "It's a nice sweet moment between them."

Holland encouraged those watching to "be yourself, be who you are." Costar Jacob Batalon, who plays Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, added, "Don't let society tell you what you can't be."

This isn't the first time Holland and Zendaya talked about their height difference. Last week, the pair appeared on The Graham Norton Show and told a hilarious story about how the inches between them created some issues while filming stunts for the upcoming film.

"There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there," Zendaya explained. "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

Holland added, "She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

"It's so nice to be caught for a change," he laughed.

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

Last month, Holland opened up about his bond with Zendaya and his decision to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."