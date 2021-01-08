Zendaya and John David Washington Explore the Nature of Love in Steamy Malcolm & Marie Trailer

Zendaya and John David Washington secretly filmed the movie for Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic

Netflix's upcoming film Malcolm & Marie sees Zendaya and John David Washington explore the different facets of being in love.

The actors secretly shot the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic and are the only ones to appear in the highly-stylistic trailer, which Netflix released Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer begins with Malcolm (Washington) and Marie (Zendaya) returning home from a film premiere, and launching into an argument as they wait for the reviews of his movie. While it's clear Malcolm and Marie are in love, they both grapple with what that means and how a committed relationship works throughout the powerful trailer.

"You are by far the most most excruciating, difficult, stubbornly obnoxious woman I've ever met in my entire life. I f—— love you," Malcolm tells Marie at the beginning of the trailer, setting the tone for the rest of the rollercoaster argument.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Filming for the movie took place between June 17 and July 2 at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious ranch in California. All filming was reportedly done with various acting and directing guilds' guidelines and coronavirus safety protocols in place.

Shortly after news of the production broke, Zendaya shared a steamy still from the film to her social media accounts, captioning the posts with the movie's title.

The rush to make the film reportedly began shortly after Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was informed that the hit HBO show's second season was shutting down production in mid-March due to the pandemic.

According to Deadline's report, Zendaya phoned the director to see if he could write and direct a movie during the shutdown, and within six days he had the general structure of the film ready to go.

The cast and crew wore masks and practiced social distancing while they filmed, also abiding by strict hygiene standards as the crew was given extra time to sanitize the sets.

The actors also provided their own costumes and all of the catered food that's normally available on film sets had to be individually wrapped, allowing for less person-to-person contact.