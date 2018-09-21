Zendaya Addresses Rumors She Will Play Ariel in a Live-Action Film of The Little Mermaid

Zendaya is touching on rumors that she’ll bring one of Disney’s most recognized and beloved princesses to life.

The Smallfoot actress, 22, tells PEOPLE she wouldn’t be opposed to playing Ariel in a live-action film of The Little Mermaid — something fans have been behind since rumors swirled she’d been offered the role in August.

“I loved The Little Mermaid,” Zendaya says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “It is honestly one of my favorite movies of all time. I was obsessed with it when I was a little kid.”

Despite her love of the red-haired mermaid, Zendaya says “it’s just a rumor so we will see.”

As for her career trajectory, the actress says she’s excited for what lies ahead.

“I am an actor, I just like good roles,” she says. “Things I can soak into and really sink my teeth into. I always try to find characters that I can find some human connection to.”

The actress recently turned 22 earlier this month and she proved she is still a nerdy kid at heart when she celebrated with a visit to the Making of Harry Potter Studios Tour in London.

Zendaya shared photos and videos of her excursion of the Hogwarts Express, drinking some Butterbeer and showing some of the animatronics that helped bring non-human characters to life in the films such as Nearly Headless Nick, a ghost played by John Cleese.

The Greatest Showman star recently told PEOPLE that a Harry Potter-themed birthday was exactly what she wished for.

“My birthday is coming up and I will be [in London],” she shared. “My family will be out here. I am basically just going to hang out with everyone. My assistant … is doing the planning so I don’t really know what I am doing for my birthday. At least, I am not allowed to know. I requested for something Harry Potter-related.”

Zendaya next stars in the animated movie Smallfoot — alongside Channing Tatum, James Corden and Gina Rodriguez — in theaters Sept. 28.