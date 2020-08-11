Zelda Williams Shares Emotional Post Ahead of Anniversary of Dad Robin’s Death: ‘Keep Fighting’

Zelda Williams said in an emotional message that she would be taking a break from social media on Tuesday, which marks six years since her father Robin's shocking death

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has shared an emotional message timed to the six-year anniversary of her father's tragic death.

On Monday, Zelda, 31, said in a lengthy message shared on Twitter that she would be taking a break from social media on Tuesday to honor her father, who died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control.

"Tomorrow is Dad's anniversary death. As always, I will not be here," she wrote.

"It's hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," Zelda said. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

"But sometimes," the actress added, "that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of others' memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton."

"Tomorrow, it is simply too much," Zelda said.

In several follow-up tweets, Zelda shared resources, including the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for anyone coming to her Twitter page "in crisis" on Tuesday.

"Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert," she wrote, adding, "Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."

In the years since her father's death, Zelda has been open on social media about her grief. Last month, she mourned Robin on what would have been the late actor's 69th birthday.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today," she wrote on Twitter, later sharing screenshots of all the places she donated to.

Ahead of Robin's birthday in 2018, Zelda said in a heartfelt message how being on social media is difficult for her and that her followers will "see me a lot less, if at all."

"For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now," she wrote. "It’s harder still to be expected to reach back."

“So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace," Zelda said, adding to her followers, "Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."