WATCH: Zayn and Zhavia Ward Sing Dreamy Rendition of Aladdin's 'A Whole New World'

Aladdin‘s classic song “A Whole New World” gets a major makeover courtesy of Disney’s live-action remake and the voices of Zayn and Zhavia Ward, who’ve joined to sing the track for the film’s soundtrack.

On Thursday, Disney dropped the music video for the reimagined ballad, which sees the two singers wander a number of locations at night, but never actually interact.

For the 1992 original, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle performed a duet of the song for the hit soundtrack.

The remake, directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), stars Will Smith as the Genie who grants wishes to the titular hero. And as he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the actor, 50, got to put his own hip-hop spin on some of the songs.

“Questlove knows this, what did it for me is I was messing with the music and there’s the song ‘Friend Like Me.’ So when we went in, I had him grab the ‘Impeach the President’ by the Honey Dippers, and he used the drums off of it,” Smith told Fallon.

Smith then launched into the fan-favorite song, which now features a heavy hip-hop influence and rap verses.

Aladdin — also starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine — hits theaters May 24.