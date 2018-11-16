A Christmas Story Turns 35! Zack Ward Reveals How He Wasn't Originally Cast as the Bully

Zack Ward almost didn’t play Scut Farkus, the bully he made famous in the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story.

“I had like eight auditions for it and finally, I got the role as the sidekick,” the actor, 49, tells PEOPLE. “I wasn’t the bully. I only had like two lines and I showed up on set right beside Yano Anaya and met [director] Bob Clark for the first time. He saw that I was a foot taller than Yano and said, ‘You get his lines, he gets yours.’ So Scut Farkus became the bully and I became the beloved jackass of Christmas.”

A Christmas Story celebrates its 35th anniversary on Sunday, and Ward admits he still gets recognized for the character he played at age 13.

“All the time!” he says. “People have grown up with my silly face and when they meet me — I was at a tire store getting a new tire, talking to this lady and she goes, ‘Why do you seem so familiar?’ It’s bizarre because I’m not 13 years old anymore. I’m kind of a grown up.”

But it took a while before audiences responded to Ward’s character — and the movie in general.

“When it came out, no one cared,” the Canadian says, referring to A Christmas Story‘s moderate box office opening in 1983. “It wasn’t until it hit VHS and started doing the 24-hour marathon that it became the lovable juggernaut that it is.”

When the holiday comedy starts popping up on TV again, “I catch it on occasion,” Ward says. “I’ve seen the movie so many times, and it’s me when I’m 13 and now I’m 49 — I’m just depressing myself. But there’s not a bad frame in that film. I consider it the Shawshank Redemption of Christmas films.”

Ward, also CEO of The Global Finance Sports Financial Exchange, theorizes that what makes the film a beloved Christmas classic is also the same reason A Christmas Story wouldn’t be made today.

“The film has such a sense of heart because it’s also got a sense of pain,” he says. “It’s a world that is not polished and shiny. The entire world that they are growing up in is 1940s, Depression-era Indiana where people don’t have enough gas. That’s why mom was always making red cabbage and meatloaf again and again, because there were no options.”

Ward continues, “What brings people together is hard times, not easy times. So when people watch the film, they realize that family came together as a unit through the difficulties. That’s not glamorous, but that’s something that we all shared with our families and our friends. I don’t think studios really feel comfortable showing that type of reality, especially when it’s in a kids world.”

A Christmas Story has, however, gone on to inspire a Broadway show and a live TV staging last year. “The Broadway musical is amazing,” believes Ward, who’s since appeared on American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Z Nation. “It has so much heart. It’s just wonderfully done.”

But Ward calls Fox’s 2017 live version, starring Matthew Broderick, Ana Gasteyer, Jane Krakowski, and Maya Rudolph, “a disaster.” His biggest problem with the production: “The kid who played me as Scut Farkus was ridiculously handsome! The movie’s supposed to be about real kids, not supermodels. That’s why real people like it. And to have the world’s most gorgeous bully, I don’t understand that.”

A Christmas Story stars (from left) Petrella, Peter Billingsley and Schwartz. Everett

Still, Ward appreciates the film’s legacy and the role it’s held in his life. He still keeps in touch with Anaya, plus the actors who played Flick (Scott Schwartz), Randy (Ian Petrella) and Miss Shields (Tedee Moore).

“It’s such an amazing thing to be part of,” Ward gushes. “It doesn’t happen every day.”