Zack Snyder’s Justice League Debuts First Trailer for 4-Hour-Long Film

The Snyder Cut is finally ready.

Zack Snyder and HBO Max unveiled the first trailer for the director's 4-hour-long version of 2017's Justice League, titled Zack Snyder's Justice League to the excitement of plenty of fans.

Most excitingly, the two-minute long trailer teases a confrontation between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker.

Snyder, 54, stepped away from the original version of the film after the death of his daughter Autumn in 2017. Joss Whedon stepped in to direct the rest of the movie so Snyder could cope with the loss.

After the movie was released to mixed reviews, fans began a relentless campaign for the "Snyder cut" of the film. Their bid paid off three years later when Snyder confirmed he was working on his own cut of the film for HBO Max.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder at the time.

