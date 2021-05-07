Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event

Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated Netflix zombie-heist movie will premiere its first 15 minutes in an interactive livestream event next week

Fans of Zack Snyder's zombie-heist film Army of the Dead will get a sneak peek of the Netflix film next week in an interactive livestream event.

On Thursday, May 13, fans will be able to access the first 15 minutes of the upcoming horror film where, once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch. The event will happen live on Netflix's YouTube channel where they'll be able to "unlock the vault."

That's the same amount of time Dave Bautista's Scott Ward and his crew have to break into a zombie-infested Las Vegas casino to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked.

Fans tuning into the livestream event will also be treated to special appearances by Snyder and the film's stars Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Anrzeder and Tig Notaro.

In January, Snyder gave an amusing preview to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the movie.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," he said. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

While star Batista said he signed on to the role as it was deeper than he expected, he also made sure to emphasize what a fun watch it'll be.

"We're running around killing zombies on craps tables," Bautista said at the time. "It's just a ton of fun."

The Army of the Dead Interactive Livestream Event will be live on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.