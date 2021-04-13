Army of the Dead is in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21

A Zombie Tiger Takes on Dave Bautista in New Action-Packed Trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

Hot off his recut of Justice League, Zack Snyder is now unleashing a zombie apocalypse on screens instead of superheroes.

The new trailer for Army of the Dead follows Dave Bautista's Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who is recruited by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) to break into a zombie-infested quarantine zone in Las Vegas to retrieve $200 million in a vault before the government nukes the city in 32 hours.

Ward is up to the challenge and assembles a ragtag team of experts for the heist—only to find themselves given a run for their money when the horde of Alpha zombies seems to be harder to defeat.

"They're not what you think they are," Nora Arnezeder's character says. "They're smarter. They're faster. They're organized."

The cast also includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi,

Matthias Schweighöfer, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

In January, Snyder gave an amusing preview to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the movie.

Army of the Dead Credit: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," said Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

While star Batista said he signed on to the role as it was deeper than he expected, he also made sure to emphasize what a fun watch it'll be.

"We're running around killing zombies on craps tables," Bautista said. "It's just a ton of fun."