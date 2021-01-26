Zack Snyder Says He Left Justice League Because 'There Was No Fight in Me' After Death of Daughter

Zack Snyder chose to focus on the healing of his family instead of going to battle for Justice League.

The director shared sad news in 2017 when he announced he was stepping away in the middle of filming after the death of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who had died by suicide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie, which was set to open on Nov. 17, 2017, went on a two-week hiatus in the aftermath of the tragedy. Though Snyder originally returned, Joss Whedon stepped in to direct the rest of the movie so Snyder could cope with the loss.

In a new interview with Cinemablend's Sean O'Connell, Snyder revealed the reason he couldn't continue on the film.

"I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bulls---, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world," Snyder said. "I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that."

"I really think that's the main thing. I think there's a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I'm sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right?" he continued. "I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life and I just didn't want to, I didn't care to . . . that was kind of where I was."

Image zoom Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot | Credit: Warner Bros.

After the movie was released to mixed reviews, fans began clamoring for the "Snyder cut" of the film. Their campaigning paid off three years later when Snyder confirmed he was working on his own cut of the film for HBO Max.

The cut includes new reshoots and Snyder later announced that it would be released in four hour-long parts for the streamer.

The movie's big stars like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and more are set to return, with a few of them also filming reshoots. Jared Leto was also reported to film some scenes as his Joker character from The Suicide Squad.