Zack Snyder's Justice League, Army of the Dead Listed as Oscar Winners on IMDb After Fan-Voted Honors

Two of Zack Snyder's movies are now being dubbed Oscar winners on IMDb after earning fan-voted honors at this year's ceremony.

Though they aren't actual Academy Awards given out with statuettes and acceptance speeches, the Oscars Fan Favorite and Oscars Cheer Moment were added to this year's broadcast as a way to involve fans and have their voices heard.

The winners were revealed during the broadcast, with Netflix's Army of the Dead claiming Fan Favorite and Zack Snyder's Justice League taking Cheer Moment for a scene involving the Flash. Snyder, 56, directed both movies, which were selected after fans voted on Twitter in the weeks leading up to Sunday's awards show.

On both movies' IMDb pages online, under the awards section is listed 2022 Academy Awards with "Winner" designated.

Some of the actual big winners at the Oscars Sunday were CODA for Best Picture (making AppleTV+ the first streaming service to win that category), and sci-fi epic Dune, which won a total of six awards, the most of the night.

JUSTICE LEAGUE Credit: Warner Bros.

In May, Snyder told Esquire whether he is done with DC movies after debuting his director's cut of Justice League following fan demand for the project.

"Well I mean, they said goodbye to me. And I don't want to... I love those characters. I love that universe," he said at the time. "But you just have to read that Ann Sarnoff article the day after the movie came out, where they pretty much said, 'You got what you wanted everyone. Now quit asking.' So yeah, like I said, not my call. I love those characters. I invested a great deal of my life in those characters. I would never say never to doing another DC movie, but we're talking about the reality."

Army of the Dead already spawned a Netflix prequel film Army of Thieves, with more movies in the works. Snyder teased that a sequel titled Planet of the Dead is happening while discussing the zombie movie with Inverse in October.