Zachary Levi Reveals Shazam! 2 Is ‘Still on Track’ After Release Date Was Pushed by 7 Months

Zachary Levi is already anticipating the release of Shazam! 2.

The actor, 39, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the sequel to his 2019 film saying, "It's still on track."

"Right now, they're writing an amazing script," Levi said on Tuesday ahead of the virtual fundraising concert A Night of Covenant House Stars. "I don't have any real details on that. I've got some generals and they all sound amazing."

The actor added it's unclear when production on the film might start amid the shutdown around the globe due to the coronavirus, but that when Hollywood productions resume, it'll likely introduce new on set guidelines.

"There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place," Levi said. "What those protocols are, I'm not sure yet. I'm doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also as a producer and someone who's trying to create my own world out here in which to produce."

He added, "I've been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don't know for sure."

Image zoom Zachary Levi in Shazam! Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock

In July, Levi made an appearance at the CCXP Cologne convention in Germany where he gave fans an update on the sequel. According to ComicBook.com, Levi said he’s been in talks with the studios to finalize the concept.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie, but all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be,” he said at the time.

“The only other thing I know is they want to make it as soon as possible because those kids are growing up like weeds, so if we don’t do that in like the next two days, they’re gonna be full-grown adults,” Levi added.