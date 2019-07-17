Zachary Levi Says Shazam! 2 Likely Happening Soon as Child Actors Grow Up 'Like Weeds'

Shazam! 2 might be coming soner than fans expect for one very practical reason.

Star Zachary Levi made an appearance at the CCXP Cologne convention in Germany where he gave an update on the expected sequel to the superhero movie that hit theaters in April. According to ComicBook.com, Levi, 38, said he’s been in talks with the studios to finalize the concept.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie, but all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be,” he said.

RELATED: Zachary Levi Ate Nearly 4,000 Calories a Day to Bulk Up for Shazam!

“The only other thing I know is they want to make it as soon as possible because those kids are growing up like weeds, so if we don’t do that in like the next two days, they’re gonna be full grown adults,” Levi added.

Levi starred in the movie alongside 16-year-old Asher Angel and 15-year-old Jack Dylan Grazer.

Image zoom Shazam! Steve Wilkie/ & © DC Comics

The superhero role was a dream for Levi, who had always hoped he’d get to play one.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamt about being a superhero,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “That enthusiasm that you see me play in the movie, a lot of that is just my own natural enthusiasm because I was checking off bucket list item after bucket list item.”

But while he’d always been ready mentally, getting into shape to play an immortal man who can lift a bus took more work.

“I got the job and I was in the gym 5-6 days a week,” Levi said. “When I was trying to build mass, you’ve got to eat a lot of calories, 3,500-3,700 calories a day. And they have to be really clean calories, they can’t just be Häagen-Dazs!”