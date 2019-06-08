Zachary Levi Serenades Teen Girl with Tangled’s ‘I See the Light’ During Hospital Visit

Zachary Levi made one patient extremely happy after serenading her with his Tangled song “I See the Light” alongside Selena Gomez.

Levi, 28, and Gomez, 26, were at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend taking part in this year’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend to raise funds and awareness for the hospital.

CNN’s Jake Tapper captured the sweet moment on camera and posted video of Levi singing to 15-year-old Sophia Linenberger.

“At @childrensmercy for @bigslickkc weekend, @zacharylevi serenades Sophia Linenberger, 15. (@selenagomez cameo),” Tapper wrote in the caption.

After the impromptu performance, Levi tweeted: “Hey, @selenagomez, join me next time. You pick the song. 🥳💃.”

The Shazam! actor, who portrayed Flynn Rider for the 2010 animated film, sang the popular Disney song with Mandy Moore, who played Rapunzel.

Levi and Moore both voice their characters for the spinoff television series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Hey, @selenagomez, join me next time. You pick the song. 🥳💃 https://t.co/M0BrAgdcNv — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) June 8, 2019

Levi most recently played the leading role in Shazam! as the titular superhero, which was released back in April.

The DC Universe fixture, who told PEOPLE that he had to eat nearly 4,000 calories a day to bulk up for the superhero role, will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 17.