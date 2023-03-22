Zachary Levi Shares Article Saying Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam's Appearance in 'Black Adam'

Warning: Post-credit spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods appear in the text below.

Fellow DC Studios stars Zachary Levi and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear to not be seeing eye to eye. (Levi plays superhero Shazam across two films in the DC Universe, while Johnson debuted his Black Adam character in 2022.)

On Tuesday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor, 42, shared a report from an Instagram user that began, "The Wrap confirms that in 'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS', the Justice Society from 'BLACK ADAM' were recruiting Shazam in the post credits."

"The Rock denied access and [director] David F. Sandberg had to make a last minute decision to add Emilia and John," the report continued. "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attempted to restructure the DCEU centering him and Henry Cavill's Superman."

Cavill's Superman had a cameo at the end of Black Adam, a DC film released last October in which Johnson, 50, plays the title role. At the time, Cavill told fans on Instagram he was making a comeback to the role of Superman. (Johnson also revealed he "fought hard" to make the cameo happen, teasing further Black Adam sequels.)

However, in December 2022, Cavill, 39, confirmed the "sad" news that he is no longer playing Superman: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to [Superman: Legacy's James Gunn and Peter Safran's] hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

Meanwhile, the report Levi shared on his Instagram Story Tuesday concluded, "The Rock didn't allow Zachary Levi to cameo in a post credit for 'BLACK ADAM,' " citing The Wrap.

In text underneath the report about Johnson, Levi wrote, "The truth shall set you free," adding upside-down-smile and praise-hands emojis.

Reps for Johnson and Levi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday morning.

The alleged disagreement comes amid several recent shakeups in the DC world, including the cancelled Batgirl film, Wonder Woman 3 being put on hold and The Flash facing challenges amid controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller.

In a message on Twitter in December, Johnson also clarified that under new leadership at DC Studios (Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn, 56, and producer Safran, 57, were announced as new co-CEOs in October), Black Adam won't have a sequel in the immediate future.

Sandberg, 42, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that "there were supposed to be characters from [Black Adam's] Justice Society" in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, "but that fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras."

"So Peter Safran, who produced this movie and Peacemaker, made some calls, and thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come by on very short notice," he added, citing the actors who play Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, respectively.

Despite figuring out a solution, the filmmaker told THR that he "was really upset because we had built that abandoned gas station set, and we could only shoot that scene in that little piece of forest. I was like, 'This is so boring. We need something here.' "

"So the art department built that whole gas station and brought in some old cars and things," he added. "They made it look really nice with very few resources, and so I was like, 'We have this set and we have the time, so we have to shoot something here.' "

And while the scene "makes a little less sense" with Emilia and John — "It's like, 'Why are they recruiting for Justice Society?' " Sandberg said — he added, "You can kind of see it as they're working for Amanda Waller [Viola Davis]."

"So I was just very grateful to get them in there, and it was really cool shooting it because I'm a big fan of Peacemaker," he noted to the outlet.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently opened to $30.5 million domestically over its opening weekend, according to Variety, which noted that its production budget was $110 million, not including the estimated $100 million used to promote it.

Costarring Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler and more, the sequel to the 2019 DC film has a 51 percent Rotten Tomatoes score among critics and 87 percent among moviegoers.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now.