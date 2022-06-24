Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Zachary Levi reveals details about his childhood and "complete mental breakdown" as an adult in an upcoming episode of Elizabeth Vargas' podcast

Zachary Levi Recalls Having 'a Complete Mental Breakdown' at 37: I've 'Struggled' Most of My Life

Actor Zachary Levi visits 'The IMDb Show' on March 22, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on April 4, 2019.

Zachary Levi is getting candid about his mental health.

Before the release of his upcoming memoir Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, the 41-year-old actor will appear on Tuesday's episode of Elizabeth Vargas' Heart of the Matter podcast, opening up about his childhood trauma, lifelong battle with depression and "complete mental breakdown" as an adult.

"I've struggled with this stuff most of my life. I didn't realize that I was struggling with these things until I was 37, about five years ago and I had a complete mental breakdown," Levi says in the episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He goes on to share details about his childhood, including having "a mother who was a borderline personality" and a stepfather who "was a perfectionist on the highest of levels."

Levi says he turned to "sex," "drugs" and "booze," among other things, but notes, "The irony is that booze can give you this temporary relief, but then the next day amplifies that anxiety tenfold. So, then you're running back to get more and it just becomes this vicious cycle."

Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood. Zachary Levi | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Later in the interview, per THR, Levi talks about how he had a panic attack and checked into an emergency room due to suicidal thoughts, recalling, "I was having very active thoughts of ending my life."

"It wasn't the first time I had had them. I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me," he says, speaking of feeling like he "didn't have a support structure" after he relocated to Austin, Texas.

Eventually, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star spent three weeks in what he describes as "intensive life-changing, life-saving therapy.

And today, he practices "prayer and meditation" for mental health, explaining that sometimes the two are "synonymous."

"I think one of the most important things, at least for me, is taking my thoughts captive," says the actor. "Our minds are so powerful, but they are so easily, so easily hijacked if we don't really go, 'Oh, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I'm doing it again. I'm starting to speak ill of myself again. I'm starting to be harsh or critical of myself. I'm starting to judge where I'm at in my life.' "

Levi shared exclusively with PEOPLE in March that his debut book, Radical Love, will be published by Harper Horizon on June 28.

In it, the Chuck actor will open up about his "childhood trauma" and mental-health struggles, and give guidance so others can work towards "mental wellness," according to a March press release.

"My hope in sharing my story is that people who have experienced similar traumas in their own lives feel seen, heard, and loved; and know they are not alone in the ongoing battles they fight within their own hearts and minds," Levi previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

"There is no magic cure for these things, as much as I wish there was one," he continued. "It is a journey full of ups and downs, victories and challenges, but most importantly toward loving and valuing yourself and others as we are intended: entirely and unconditionally."

Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others is available for preorder now on amazon.com.