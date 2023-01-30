Zachary Levi's Father Has Died at 76 from Thyroid Cancer: 'He Fought Valiantly Until the End'

The Shazam! actor, 42, confirmed the death of his dad Darrell Pugh on Instagram Sunday, saying his "pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family"

By
Published on January 30, 2023 09:00 AM
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Zachary Levi is mourning the loss of his father, Darrell Pugh.

On Instagram Sunday, the Shazam! actor, 42, confirmed the death of his beloved "Papa D."

"Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell," Levi wrote. "Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family."

He continued, "Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he's no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy. And, knowing how many of you were continuously sending him love, and thoughts, and prayers gives me even more faith in humanity. Know that he felt and appreciated it all, as did our whole family."

"Thank you for your overwhelming kindness thru such a difficult time," Levi continued. "Sending you all endless love and light right back."

Earlier this month, the Chuck alum revealed to fans that his 76-year-old father was fighting thyroid cancer, and asked for prayers at the time.

"Sittin in my dad's hospital room with him. He's not doin so hot right now," Levi wrote on Twitter, in response to a user who asked him what he was up to. "The thyroid cancer just won't quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea."

"Doctor's may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world," the actor added.

When a fan asked what the star needed at the moment, he shared his own perspective on mortality.

"I'm doin just fine, Alex, but thanks. Death does not sadden or frighten me," he wrote in a follow-up post on Twitter. "It's actually an incredibly powerful part of life. One that we'll all reach one day. Where we get to go back to God, the source, and be surrounded by the highest vibration of energy, love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, the Tangled star offered more on his philosophy regarding family and death.

"Hug those you love. Hug 'em tight," Levi wrote in a caption, alongside his post. "Talk about everything you need to talk about. Say all the things. And when the time comes, release them to journey back to where it all began. Back to paradise. A place we'll all be so lucky to return to some day. ❤️🙏"

