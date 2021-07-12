Zachary Levi Makes Red Carpet Debut with 'Special Lady Friend' Caroline Tyler at ESPY Awards

Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler were photographed holding hands the following day in New York City

New couple alert?

In the third image, Levi, 40, and Tyler are shown posing for the camera, with the Shazam! actor looking dapper in a brown suit and his date in a fitted white lace dress with an open back.

"Thank you @dzojchen for another banger of a suit, and @warrenalfiebaker for stylin up such a fine lewks for me and my special lady friend," Levi captioned the post, in part.

Caroline Tyler and Zachary Levi Caroline Tyler and Zachary Levi | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The following day, Levi and Tyler were snapped out and about in New York City, holding hands, as shown in photos obtained by Extra and Just Jared.

The pair was dressed casually for their stroll in the Big Apple, with Tyler rocking a pair of wide-legged jeans and a long-sleeved green top. Levi, meanwhile, wore camo-print shorts and a navy-blue windbreaker jacket.

The Tangled voice actor previously shared a group photo on Instagram that included Tyler, wishing friend David Coleman a happy birthday.

"Honored to be able to call you a friend, and brother, and so grateful for you and your wonderful family being in my life," he addressed Coleman in the caption. "May 50 be just the beginning of something new and wonderful."

The Chuck alum touched on his love life during a chat with Access back in April 2019, confirming at the time that he was single.

"I've been in this very good, healthy moment of just, I don't know, being with me — loving myself, working on myself. Getting stronger and healthier and waiting for that right woman to enter my life," he said.