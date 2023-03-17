'Shazam' 's Zachary Levi on His Father's Recent Death from Thyroid Cancer: 'Lots of Tears'

"I'm grateful I'm able to tap into the love," Levi tells PEOPLE of his memories of his dad in this week's issue of PEOPLE

By Julie Jordan
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 11:21 AM
Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi. Photo: John Russo/Contour/Getty

Zachary Levi is grieving his dad following his death from thyroid cancer.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, 42, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the last time he cried was when he lost his father this past January.

"He was just a shell of a person at the end, so lots of tears about that," says Levi. "But I'm grateful I'm able to tap into the love."

The actor shared the sad news that his beloved "Papa D" had died in an Instagram post on Jan. 29, writing that "though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

He continued, "Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he's no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy. And, knowing how many of you were continuously sending him love, and thoughts, and prayers gives me even more faith in humanity. Know that he felt and appreciated it all, as did our whole family."

"Thank you for your overwhelming kindness thru such a difficult time," Levi concluded. "Sending you all endless love and light right back."

Earlier that month, the Chuck alum revealed to fans that his 76-year-old father was fighting thyroid cancer, and asked for prayers at the time.

"Sittin in my dad's hospital room with him. He's not doin so hot right now," Levi wrote on Twitter, in response to a user who asked him what he was up to. "The thyroid cancer just won't quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea."

"Doctor's may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world," the actor added.

When a fan asked what the star needed at the moment, he shared his own perspective on mortality.

"I'm doin just fine, Alex, but thanks. Death does not sadden or frighten me," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "It's actually an incredibly powerful part of life. One that we'll all reach one day. Where we get to go back to God, the source, and be surrounded by the highest vibration of energy, love."

On Jan. 29, the Tangled voice star offered more on his philosophy regarding family and death.

"Hug those you love. Hug 'em tight," Levi wrote in a caption alongside his post. "Talk about everything you need to talk about. Say all the things. And when the time comes, release them to journey back to where it all began. Back to paradise. A place we'll all be so lucky to return to some day. ❤️🙏"

For more on Zachary Levi, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi's Father Has Died at 76 from Thyroid Cancer: 'He Fought Valiantly Until the End'
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi Asks for Prayers as He Cares for His Dad in the Hospital: 'Send Some Up for My Pops'
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Recalls Growing Up a Comic Book Fan: 'Something Very Nostalgic About' Being in 'Shazam!' Sequel
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler Says She Joined the DCEU with 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Because She 'Needed a Job'
Helen Mirren says she cried watching Brendan Fraser win his first Oscar
Helen Mirren Says She Cried in a Restaurant Watching Brendan Fraser Win Oscar: 'He's a Magical Man'
20 February 2023, Berlin: Actress Helen Mirren arrives for the premiere of her film "Golda", which starts in competition. The 73rd International Film Festival will take place in Berlin until Feb. 26, 2023.
Helen Mirren Broke Her Finger Filming 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' : 'I Was Incredibly Brave'
Abigail Breslin attends Screamfest LA World Premiere; Mike Breslin
Abigail Breslin Shares Emotional Message on 2nd Anniversary of Father's Death: 'Miss You Dada'
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Mourns Death of His Wife Alicia: 'Hug Those You Love Tight'
ZACHARY LEVI as Shazam and HELEN MIRREN as Hespera in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Wage War on Superheroes in New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer
Bruce Willis attending the Glass European Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Selma Blair, Queen Latifah and More Stars Send 'So Much Love' After Bruce Willis FTD Diagnosis
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi Responds to Claim That His 'Shazam' Future Is in Jeopardy at DC: 'I'm Gucci'
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dead at 57, 17 Months After His Son Died: 'River Has His Daddy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BzJ_FpQBrpX/ oliviabflowers Verified Remember...as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family. Edited · 188w
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday: 'We Are Missing You'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap/Shutterstock (390847jg) FILM STILLS OF 'TREMORS' WITH 1990, KEVIN BACON, CLOTHING, COWBOY, DENIM SHIRT, HAT, SCARF IN 1990 VARIOUS
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a 'Tremors' Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'