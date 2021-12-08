James Corden Hilariously Confronts Zachary Levi for Faking a British Accent to Land Role in Tangled

"And then then they gave me the job, based on my English accent," the actor said in an appearance on The Late Show Monday night while recalling how he landed the role

Zachary Levi has some explaining to do.

On Monday, the 41-year-old actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and admitted to faking a British accent to land the role as Flynn Ryder in Disney's 2010 animated film Tangled.

Corden, 43, confronted the Shazam! actor, noting he had a side bone to pick with him over the matter.

"You pretended to be an Englishman to get a role in a film, and I want to say on behalf of my country, how dare you," Corden said. In response, Levi pointed out that at the time, American actors were not being considered for the role.

"When I was in Tangled for Disney, which is such an incredible film, such an incredible experience, but yeah, they thought Flynn Ryder, the role that I ultimately played, they wanted him to have an English accent and they wouldn't even see American actors," said Levi.

Eventually, a voiceover agent managed to score Levi an audition where he used a British accent.

"They gave me the job — based on my English accent," Levi continued.

Levi also revealed after getting cast in the role, he was asked whether it would be difficult for him to use an American accent instead.

"And then later, they said, 'You know what, I think we're going to do it with an American accent. Can you do that?' I'm not even kidding. And I was like, 'Yeah, I think I can do that.'"

In addition to Tangled, Levi is most known for his leading role in Shazam! as the titular superhero, which was released back in April. He also hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 17.