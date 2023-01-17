Zachary Levi Asks for Prayers as He Cares for His Dad in the Hospital: 'Send Some Up for My Pops'

Zachary Levi wrote on Twitter that his father, whom he calls Papa D, "is not long for this world"

Published on January 17, 2023 03:58 PM
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Zachary Levi is asking his fans to keep his father in their thoughts and prayers.

Early Monday morning, Levi, 42, shared in a series of posts on Twitter that his father — whom he refers to as Papa D — is terminally ill in the hospital with a form of thyroid cancer that the Shazam! actor wrote "just won't quit."

"Sittin in my dad's hospital room with him. He's not doin so hot right now," Levi wrote on Twitter, in response to a user who asked him what he was up to. "The thyroid cancer just won't quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea."

"Doctor's may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world," the actor added.

After the same user responded and asked Levi, "What do you need right now?" Levi offered some musings on mortality.

"I'm doin just fine, Alex, but thanks. Death does not sadden or frighten me," he wrote in a follow-up post on Twitter. "It's actually an incredibly powerful part of life. One that we'll all reach one day. Where we get to go back to God, the source, and be surrounded by the highest vibration of energy, love."

"But for anyone out there that feels like rollin up some spiritual sleeves and prayin, send some up for my pops," Levi added. "Pray that he be as comfy and at peace as a man could get. And that he head home with no fear or regrets, knowing how loved he is. 🥰🙏"

Levi's Monday Twitter posts were not the first time he has provided updates on his father's health in recent months. On Nov. 29, 2022, the actor shared a photo of his father on Instagram after a surgery that Levi wrote at the time resulted in surgeons being "able to remove 90% of the cancer from his body!"

"HE LIVESSS!!! 🥳 The surgery went very well, and the surgeons were able to remove 90% of the cancer from his body! PuuuhRAISE!!! 🙌" Levi wrote in his caption at the time.

"Thank you all for your continued and humbling show of love, and light, and thoughts, and prayers, and just overall intentional, positive energy that you have sent his, and our, way," the actor added in that Instagram caption. "It has meant more than any of these words can really say. 🙏"

At the time, Levi wrote that "the hope now" for his father after the November 2022 surgery "is that between these new drugs targeting the remaining cancer in his body, and all the scrumptious, natural stuff we're gonna be pumping him with, we can get him back to living his life, pimp walkin his way down the promenade in Ventura, puttin out the Papa-D vibezzz."

