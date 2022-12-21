Zachary Levi Responds to Claim That His 'Shazam' Future Is in Jeopardy at DC: 'I'm Gucci'

Zachary Levi is addressing where his Shazam character stands amid ongoing changes being made at DC Studios.

On Tuesday, Levi, 42, responded to fans on Twitter speculating whether his superhero would be getting cut from the franchise as the studio's new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reconfigure the future of DC movies. (Henry Cavill recently confirmed he will not return as Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly canceled.)

"Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet," Levi wrote on Twitter in response to one fan, who wrote they would "throw hands" to save the Shazam movies, the next of which is set to release in March.

"I'm Gucci, Ash," the actor added, addressing the fan directly. "We all Gucci. 😎"

Levi also on Tuesday responded to 56-year-old Gunn's statement shared on Instagram regarding some fan backlash to the abrupt changes in the DC Universe, as Gunn wrote that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions" regarding future storylines for the company's movie slate.

"Amen. 🙏," he wrote in response to Gunn's post.

On Monday, Gunn clarified that Gadot, 37, was not ousted from her role as Wonder Woman as he responded to a person in the comment section of his Instagram post who claimed he and Safran made "the move to boot Cavill and Gadot," which "doesn't inspire confidence" in the future of the DC Universe.

Wrote Gunn, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal."

Days before reports of Wonder Woman 3's unclear future, Gadot wrote on social media that she "can't wait to share her next chapter" of the character with fans. She added, "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up."

On Tuesday, Dwayne Johnson weighed in on the future of his DC character Black Adam, sharing in a message on Twitter that Black Adam won't have a sequel in the immediate future.

Johnson's passion project hit theaters on Oct. 21, debuting to No. 1 at the domestic box office — becoming the biggest opening weekend of his career as a lead actor.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," he wrote in the statement. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019's Shazam, is in theaters March 17.