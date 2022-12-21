Zachary Levi Responds to Claim That His 'Shazam' Future Is in Jeopardy at DC: 'I'm Gucci'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters March 17

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 01:06 PM
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Zachary Levi is addressing where his Shazam character stands amid ongoing changes being made at DC Studios.

On Tuesday, Levi, 42, responded to fans on Twitter speculating whether his superhero would be getting cut from the franchise as the studio's new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reconfigure the future of DC movies. (Henry Cavill recently confirmed he will not return as Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly canceled.)

"Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet," Levi wrote on Twitter in response to one fan, who wrote they would "throw hands" to save the Shazam movies, the next of which is set to release in March.

"I'm Gucci, Ash," the actor added, addressing the fan directly. "We all Gucci. 😎"

Levi also on Tuesday responded to 56-year-old Gunn's statement shared on Instagram regarding some fan backlash to the abrupt changes in the DC Universe, as Gunn wrote that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions" regarding future storylines for the company's movie slate.

"Amen. 🙏," he wrote in response to Gunn's post.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS, from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Gunn clarified that Gadot, 37, was not ousted from her role as Wonder Woman as he responded to a person in the comment section of his Instagram post who claimed he and Safran made "the move to boot Cavill and Gadot," which "doesn't inspire confidence" in the future of the DC Universe.

Wrote Gunn, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal."

Days before reports of Wonder Woman 3's unclear future, Gadot wrote on social media that she "can't wait to share her next chapter" of the character with fans. She added, "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up."

James Gunn
James Gunn. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Dwayne Johnson weighed in on the future of his DC character Black Adam, sharing in a message on Twitter that Black Adam won't have a sequel in the immediate future.

Johnson's passion project hit theaters on Oct. 21, debuting to No. 1 at the domestic box office — becoming the biggest opening weekend of his career as a lead actor.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," he wrote in the statement. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019's Shazam, is in theaters March 17.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Director Had 'No Agenda' When Casting Halle Bailey: 'We Saw Everybody and Every Ethnicity'
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' to Cross $500 Million Mark Worldwide After Less Than a Week in Theaters
DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Sequel Will Not Be in 'First Chapter' of New DC Universe Slate
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlNFpri-Y40. Marvel Entertainment
Bill Murray's Mysterious Role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Revealed by Director
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Gal Gadot Was Not 'Booted' from Wonder Woman Role, James Gunn Clarifies
jim carrey
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Continuity Error Pointed Out in Viral TikTok: 'I Never Saw This!'
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in 'How to Lose a Guy' : 'We Had an Energy'
james-cameron-matt-damon-122022-1B
James Cameron Says Matt Damon Should Not Regret Turning Down Lead 'Avatar' Role: 'Get Over It'
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick Calls Making 'Alice, Darling' a 'Cathartic' Post-Breakup Experience
Director Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Johnny Depp attend the film premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean" at Disneyland on June 28, 2003 in Anaheim, California.
'Pirates' Producer Would 'Love' to Have 'Friend' Johnny Depp Back as Jack Sparrow: 'Terrific Actor'
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
'Titanic' Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Focused on 'Work That Helped Me Heal After My Divorce' amid Johnny Depp Settlement
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club 2' : Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet Off in First Trailer
Marilyn Monroe's Personal Belongings to Be Auctioned — Including Card from Her Father Stanley Gifford
Greeting Card from Marilyn Monroe's Father Charles Stanley Gifford Sells at Auction for $31K