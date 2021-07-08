Zach Braff Reveals Painting He Commissioned of Girlfriend Florence Pugh's Black Widow Character

On Thursday, the Scrubs alum, 46, revealed a painting of Yelena Belova — Pugh's character in the superhero flick — he had commissioned from comic book artist Phil Noto.

Showing off the finished product on his Instagram, Braff wrote, "Go see 'Black Widow' this weekend and watch @florencepugh save the world!"

The portrait showed Pugh, 25, as the Russian spy, wielding two guns while clad in a white jumpsuit and green vest. Set against a tan background, the art piece also included the word "widow" written in Russian alongside a red star, which is historically a symbol of Russian communism.

"I commissioned this painting from the legendary painter and comic book artist @philnoto," Braff noted in the caption. "(the Russian says "Widow".)"

Pugh shared Braff's post on her Instagram Story, calling it the "Best birthday present." (Pugh's birthday was in January.)

"Black Widow lets GOOOO," she added.

The Oscar-nominated actress also reposted some of her boyfriend's Instagram Stories of various Black Widow merchandise featuring her character. When Braff shared a sticker of a cartoon Yelena and tagged Pugh, she replied with an emoji of a red heart.

Pugh has been romantically linked with Braff since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019.

She recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times, sharing that she thinks their romance "bugs people" as Braff is "not who they expected" her to date.

When asked if she thinks fans would rather her date someone like her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet, Pugh replied, "Exactly."

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" she said.

In April 2020, Pugh publicly addressed the criticism she had received over their age gap in a video on Instagram, slamming her followers for "bullying" Braff.

"It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and s— on it," Pugh told the Times of receiving online hate. "That's so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It's such an odd thing that we've become OK with in the past ten years of social media."