Zach Braff Recalls Florence Pugh Defending Their Relationship: 'How Could I Possibly Follow' That?

"The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me," Pugh told her Instagram followers in April

Zach Braff is breaking his silence on his relationship with Florence Pugh.

In an interview with Mr Porter's magazine, the Scrubs actor, 45, spoke about Pugh defending their relationship on Instagram after the two received criticism online over their age difference. Pugh is 24.

"She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," recalled Braff. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

In April, the Little Women actress wished Braff a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him a "special person."

Just a few days later, she publicly addressed the criticism over their 21-year age gap in a video on Instagram, slamming her followers for "bullying" her boyfriend.

Image zoom Zach Braff | Credit: Mr Tomo Brejc/MRPORTER.com

“On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach’s birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid — basically bullying someone on my page,” Pugh said. “It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page. I’ve never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I’ve never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe."

Pugh continued, telling her fans that she aims to have a page "that tries to be positive and tries to make people smile.”

“I will not allow that behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset.”

“It makes me upset that during this time when we need to be together, the world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason,” Pugh said seemingly in reference to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pugh then turned more stern, telling her followers that it was not their place to tell her who she can and cannot love, and told them to hit the unfollow button if it really bothers them that much.

“The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers," Pugh said. "I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you."

In May, Pugh further touched on the criticism while sitting down with Elle UK, saying, “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

"I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life," she said.

"I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there," Pugh continued.