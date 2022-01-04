"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," the Scrubs alum wrote

Zach Braff Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Florence Pugh: 'I Am So Lucky to Know You'

Zach Braff is feeling like a "lucky" man.

On Monday, the 46-year-old actor wished his girlfriend Florence Pugh a happy birthday with a sweet shoutout shared on his Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

The Scrubs star then posted a second shot of Pugh lounging by a window.

Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff since August of 2018. She was cast in his short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019.

In July she opened up about their relationship while speaking with The Sunday Times. In the interview, Pugh shared that she thinks the romance "bugs people" since Braff is "not who they expected" her to date.

When asked if she thought fans would rather her date someone like her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet, Pugh replied, "Exactly."

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" she said.

In April 2020, Pugh publicly addressed the criticism she had received over their age gap in a video on Instagram, slamming her followers for "bullying" Braff.

"I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset."