Zach Braff was close friends with Nick Cordero, who died from complications of COVID-19 in July

Zach Braff Says Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Is One of 'the Strongest Human Beings I Have Ever Met'

Amanda Kloots says she will forever be grateful for the support she's received from family and friends while dealing with the loss of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died from complications of COVID-19 in July.

Kloots says Cordero's good friend Zach Braff has been a pillar of strength for her and her 16-month old son Elvis.

"He's been such a good friend to Nick and I and Elvis. We are very lucky to have him in our lives," says Kloots.

Braff says he has been amazed at how strong Kloots has been through everything she has dealt with this year.

"Amanda doesn't believe in giving up. She fought with all her might until Nick's last breath," he tells PEOPLE. "She didn't just sit there and wait to be told what to do by the doctors; she began to research and ask questions and built a global army of supporters. She is one of the strongest human beings I have ever met."

Braff and Cordero starred in Bullets Over Broadway together in 2014 and Cordero and Kloots stayed with Braff when they first moved to L.A. at the beginning of this year.

"While Nick was sick, she was taking care of him, researching cures, rallying her online supporters, running multiple businesses and still managing to be an incredible mother to Elvis. Even when she is down, she finds a way to motivate herself to get up and take Elvis on adventures," says Braff. "He's the sweetest little boy. I finally got my first hand-hold from him the other day. I didn’t wanna ruin it, so I mumbled through gritted teeth, 'Amanda, take my phone out of my pocket and take this picture!'"

In late March, Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 95 days in the hospital, 42 of them in a medically induced coma. He developed a lung infection and septic shock and had to have his right leg amputated. After more than three months of fighting for his life, he died on July 5.