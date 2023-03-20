Zach Braff Seen Meeting Up with Ex Florence Pugh's Family for Dinner in New York City

Braff's outing with his ex's family comes seven months after Pugh revealed that the two had gone their separate ways after more than three years together

Published on March 20, 2023
Cary Brothers and Zach Braff. Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Zach Braff still appears to be on friendly terms with his ex Florence Pugh's family.

The Scrubs alum, 47, was photographed with several of the Don't Worry Darling actress's loved ones in New York City on Saturday, where they enjoyed a meal out together.

While Pugh, 27, wasn't pictured, Braff spent time with the Oscar nominee's parents Clinton and Deborah Pugh, as well as her beloved grandmother Pat.

Also along for the Big Apple excursion was Cary Brothers, whose song "Stardust" is featured in Braff and Pugh's upcoming drama film A Good Person, which premieres Friday in select theaters and opens wide March 31.

Florence Pugh's family. TheImageDirect.com

After first connecting on social media, Braff and Pugh took their relationship offline when they worked together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. They were first spotted showing PDA during a trip to New York City in April 2019.

The two didn't publicly confirm their relationship until the end of that year, though that didn't stop fans from commenting on the romance. Pugh chose to face the haters head-on, posting that she was free to make her own choices when it came to her love life

Pugh revealed last year that she and Braff had quietly broken up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

The pair have appeared to remain on friendly terms since their split. Braff wished Pugh a happy birthday in January and told Vogue around the same time that he believes Pugh is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."

"She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her," Braff said at the time. "And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."

Pugh, for her part, told the magazine in January that the public "imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters."

The Little Women actress had previously described the relationship as one that "everybody has an opinion on" when she revealed she and Braff had broken up in August 2022.

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added of the split at the time.

Earlier this month, Braff and Pugh appeared together at the U.K. premiere of A Good Person at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. The former couple appeared to support one another, smiling and posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Braff wrote and directed the film, which stars Pugh as well as Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

