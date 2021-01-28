The remake will be similar to 2003's Cheaper by the Dozen starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt

All in the Family! Zach Braff Joins Gabrielle Union in Cheaper by the Dozen Remake for Disney+

Zach Braff is teaming up with Gabrielle Union for a family comedy of epic proportions.

The Scrubs star will star in the upcoming Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen opposite Union, 48, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Braff, 45, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "I dreamt I married @gabunion and had 12 kids. It came true!!!! Written by Kenya Barris!!!!! Let's GO!"

The story centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12 while navigating the ins and outs of a busy life, according to THR.

The script is set to be co-written by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who is also producing the film. Gail Lerner (black-ish, Grace and Frankie) is set to direct.

The remake comes 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt debuted in theaters. A sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, soon followed two years later starring Eugene Levy as the patriarch of a rival family with equally as many kids.

The original Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey of the same name.

The 2003 film also starred Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff and Alyson Stoner, among others.