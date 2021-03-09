The couple took their dog Billie on a walk in Los Angeles this weekend

Zach Braff Fuels Marriage Speculation After Wearing Ring on Left Hand During Outing with Florence Pugh

Zach Braff is adding a new accessory to his walks with girlfriend Florence Pugh.

The Scrubs actor, 45, was photographed wearing a ring on his left hand while walking the couple's dog Billie in Los Angeles on Sunday, fueling speculation that he and Pugh, 25, have secretly married.

Braff wore a blue henley, gray pants, sneakers and a black face mask as Pugh walked alongside him in a lilac T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers with a striped face mask.

Reps for both stars did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Braff's ring comes two months after he celebrated Pugh's 25th birthday in January by sharing a sweet message on Instagram in her honor.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday," he wrote alongside photos of their adventures together.

"What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," Braff concluded.

Pugh and Braff have been friends since August 2018 when she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. That October, the Scrubs star shared a photo of Pugh alongside three of his friends with the caption, "People I love."

More recently, in November 2020, Braff spoke about his relationship with Pugh — especially about her defence of their romance on Instagram after they received criticism online over their 20-year age difference.