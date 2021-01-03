Zach Braff Calls Girlfriend Florence Pugh a 'Gift to the World' on Her 25th Birthday

"I can't believe I get to giggle with you every day," Zach Braff said of Florence Pugh

Happy birthday, Florence Pugh!

On Sunday, the actress celebrated her 25th birthday and her boyfriend Zach Braff shared a sweet message in her honor. "Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday," the actor, 45, wrote alongside photos of their adventures together.

"What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," Braff concluded.

Pugh shared Braff's post on her Instagram Story and responded with a single red heart emoji.

The Don't Worry Darling star also posted videos of herself excitedly ringing in the big day with her favorite tunes and two golden balloons.

Pugh and Braff have been friends since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. Then, that October, the Scrubs star shared a photo of Pugh alongside three of his friends with the caption, "People I love."

More recently, in November 2020, Braff spoke about his relationship with Pugh, especially about her defending their romance on Instagram after they received criticism online over their 20-year age difference.

"She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff told Mr Porter's magazine about Pugh's lengthy Instagram video in which she reprimanded her fans for criticizing the couple's relationship. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

Pugh previously told Elle UK that she had "the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to," adding, "I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."