"When she kept talking about her husband, Dwyane, I was like, 'Oh, I hope to one day meet this Dwyane,' " the Scrubs star said

Zach Braff Says He Initially 'Had No Idea' Who Dwyane Wade Was While Filming with Gabrielle Union

Zach Braff could use a little refresher in the world of basketball.

While appearing on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the 46-year-old Scrubs alum admitted he initially wasn't familiar with his costar Gabrielle Union's husband, retired NBA great Dwyane Wade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Braff stars in the upcoming Disney+ Cheaper by the Dozen remake with Union, 49. In the film, the actors star as parents Paul and Zoey to a blended family of 12, and Braff told host Ellen DeGeneres that he had never met Union before working together now.

"I knew what a knockout of a woman she was and that she was a good actress, and I just couldn't believe the thought that she would legitimately pick me as her husband," he joked, as a photo of Union and Wade, 40, flashed on screen.

"First of all, I know nothing about sports. So when she kept talking about her husband, Dwyane, I was like, 'Oh, I hope to one day meet this Dwyane.' I had no idea who it was," Braff explained.

"You didn't know Dwyane Wade?" DeGeneres asked, as the audience laughed.

"No, I don't know Dwyane Wade. I do now!" Braff replied.

On his costar and her Miami Heat star husband, he continued, "They're just the coolest couple. I was worried about pretending to be her husband. All I could do was get in the best shape that I could. You know, have some abs ... I had an ab or two."

During the show, Braff also talked about the characters he and Union play in the new Cheaper by the Dozen.

"She had kids from another marriage, I had kids from another marriage, we came together and had some of our own," he said. "So we have this beautiful mixed family."

The reboot of the film debuts 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt premiered in theaters.

A sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, soon followed two years later starring Eugene Levy as the patriarch of a rival family with equally as many kids.

The original Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey of the same name.