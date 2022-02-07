Zac Efron Wishes 'Lil Bro' Dylan a Happy 30th Birthday with Photos from Their Vacation

"HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+," Zac Efron cheekily captioned his birthday tribute to brother Dylan

Happy 30th birthday, Dylan Efron!

Zac Efron wished his younger brother many happy returns on Instagram Monday, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos from their recent family escape to Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles.

The footage shared by Zac showed the group on a bison tour, playing golf and more, while shots Dylan posted also showed him and The Greatest Showman star, 34, hanging out in the water.

"HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+ @dylanefron," Zac captioned his post.

Wrote the birthday boy alongside his post, "Spent the weekend in catalina w the fam | thanks for all the bday wishes — makin' me feel all special 🎈."

Zac and Dylan are longtime adventure buddies, having starred together in the High School Musical alum's 2019 YouTube series Off the Grid that saw the pair sharing their travel exploits.

Dylan even serves as a producer on his brother's Netflix show Down to Earth, which follows Zac on a quest to find healthier, more sustainable ways of living. Season 2 is expected to hit the streaming platform this year.

In 2017, Zac and Dylan teamed up to test outdoor gear for Columbia and road tripped to Montana.

"I race endurance sports," Dylan said in a social media video for brand. "I qualified for the Boston Marathon and I finished two Iron Man [triathlons]."

PEOPLE recently caught up with Zac about what has kept him grounded over the years, which he explained has been "focusing on the art of it all and staying positive no matter what."

His key to decompressing is to "stop, slow down and take time to get grounded," Zac added. "It does take some time for the stress to wear off."

Now he's most happy "spending time with friends and family, travel and the exploration of new places and cultures, anything that gets me outdoors," said the actor, who will next be seen in the films The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Firestarter.