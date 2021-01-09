Zac Efron and Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Hold Hands During Dinner Date in Australia

Zac Efron has been linked to Vanessa Valladares since June

Zac Efron is continuing to spend quality time with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia.

On Friday, the couple was spotted holding hands as they made their way to dinner with friends in Sydney, a little north of Byron Bay where Efron has been living.

For their outing, Efron, 33, was bundled up in a black beanie, a denim jacket over a grey button-down and black jeans, while Valladares wpre wide-leg pants paired with black boots, a white tank top and a light beige cardigan.

The High School Musical star has been in Australia for much of the past year and has been spotted on multiple occasions enjoying the outdoors and spending time with Valladares, whom he has been romantically linked to since June 2020.

Image zoom Credit: MTRX/BACKGRID USA

The pair were last seen on a public outing in early December, leaving their gym in Adelaide, Australia from separate exits. Efron donned a loose grey muscle tank and shorts and Valladares wore black leggings, bright orange and yellow sports bra.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Efron spent his 33rd birthday with his new girlfriend in Australia.

"Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said at the time. "Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay."

The month prior, the Baywatch actor was spotted having lunch with Valladares at a beachside cafe in Australia. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the insider said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."